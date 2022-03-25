dayton logo
Watch the Oscars at the Neon’s annual party

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

If you want to watch the Oscars on the big screen, the Neon is the place to be.

The downtown venue’s annual, free Oscar party, slated Sunday, March 27, will celebrate the best in film in 2021 on a larger scale than last year’s gathering which was an unpublicized affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to once again offer this event for movie lovers in Dayton,” said Neon manager Jonathan McNeal. “It’s going to be a bigger than last year when we capped seating, including (accommodating) people in every other row, and we only had about 40 people attend. So, we’d love to see more than that this year. I know we have a lot of competition with other Oscar parties, but as far as we’re concerned it’s all about the movies and seeing them on the big screen, which is what we’re doing.”

“The Power of the Dog,” director Jane Campion’s brooding, compelling Western about a family coping with alcoholism, jealousy, sexuality and toxic masculinity, leads all films with 12 nominations including Best Picture. Other Best Picture nominees screened at the Neon in the past year include heartwarming family dramas “Belfast” and “CODA,” quietly contemplative Japanese epic “Drive My Car,” stylish thriller “Nightmare Alley,” and nostalgic “Licorice Pizza.”

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from "The Power of the Dog." (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from "The Power of the Dog." (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from "The Power of the Dog." (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

“It was a powerful year for film,” McNeal said. “It was a year that really shook things up a little, especially with heavy themes such as (relocation) and moving on in “Belfast,” grief and mourning in ‘Drive My Car,’ and the separation of family in ‘Parallel Mothers.’ And these films and themes were handled elegantly and beautifully over the year. The Neon is heavily curated – we’re not just bringing all the franchise films to town. We look for films we feel are great and have merit, films that people will be talking about, and we’re often right.”

This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP)

This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP)

This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP)

Oscar ballots are available now in the Neon lobby. Patrons can drop them off tomorrow, March 26, beginning at noon. Seating reservations will begin at that time as well. In order to be eligible for prizes, you must be present at the party. Doors open at 7 p.m. The presentation begins at 8 p.m. Current COVID protocols will be enforced.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St. For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

In related news, Dayton native Curtiss Cook is featured as Abe in Best Picture nominee “West Side Story,” a glorious remake whose seven nominations include Steven Spielberg for Best Director and Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress.

For a complete list of Oscar nominees, visit oscars.org.

Russell’s Oscar Predictions:

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Emilia Jones, left, and Eugenio Derbez in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Emilia Jones, left, and Eugenio Derbez in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Emilia Jones, left, and Eugenio Derbez in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Best Picture

Will Win: “CODA”

Could Win: “The Power of the Dog”

Should Have Been Nominated: “tick, tick…BOOM!”

This image released by Netflix shows cinematographer Ari Wegner, left, with producer-director Jane Campion on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows cinematographer Ari Wegner, left, with producer-director Jane Campion on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows cinematographer Ari Wegner, left, with producer-director Jane Campion on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Netflix via AP)

Best Director

Will Win: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Could Win: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Should Have Been Nominated: Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Best Actor

Will Win: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Could Win: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Should Have Been Nominated: Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/TNS)

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/TNS)

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/TNS)

Best Actress

Will Win: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Could Win: Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Should Have Been Nominated: Emilia Jones, “CODA”

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Could Win: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Should Have Been Nominated: Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Could Win: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Should Have Been Nominated: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

