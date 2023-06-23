Water Street District holds family-friendly event ahead of Dayton Dragons game

Water Street District will host its second Dayton Dragons tailgate tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark.

In partnership with Dayton Dragons, Water Street held its first tailgate, which is part of the district’s Party at the Plaza series, at the end of April.

“We wanted to create a fun way to bring community members together and also give recognition to some of the incredible businesses in Water Street District,” said Kinnedy Kuhn, communications and marketing specialist with Crawford Hoying, a developer of the district.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

She said it was a blast to see the community come out and enjoy numerous giveaways, live music and programming.

“We will have a few new and exciting vendors for tonight’s Party at the Plaza event, including Pedal Wagon and Sweet P’s Ice Pops,” said Kuhn. “In addition, this is the first Party at the Plaza since the downtown Dayton DORA was passed, which will add a fun layer to the event, including Lock 27 serving brews right from their patio!”

The next Party at the Plaza event is Friday, Sept. 8. Additional details will be announced as the event nears.

“There is something for everyone at this free event,” Kuhn said. “We hope to see everybody come out before the game and then hang out after!”

Water Street District is located in the heart of downtown Dayton near RiverScape MetroPark and Day Air Ballpark. The Dayton Dragons will take on the Lake County captains at 7:05 p.m. at the Ballpark, located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd.

For more information about Party at the Plaza, visit www.waterstreetdayton.com or the district’s Instagram page.