Water Street District to host first Dayton Dragons tailgate

The family-friendly, free event will feature live music performances, cornhole, yard pong, an inflatable, the Dragons Green team, free goodies and more, according to the release. Vendors include Butler Heating & Air Conditioning, Flyboy’s Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Moeller Brew Barn, Square One Salon, Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Water Street District — Pint Path Passports and several others.

Upcoming Party at the Plaza dates include Friday, June 23 and Friday, Sept. 8. Additional details will be announced as the event nears.