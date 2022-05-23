Weekly buffet lunch is back at downtown Dayton historic mansion

Caption The Dayton Woman’s Club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., is open to the public on Wednesdays for a weekly themed buffet served by Rich Taste Catering Co. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption The Dayton Woman’s Club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., is open to the public on Wednesdays for a weekly themed buffet served by Rich Taste Catering Co. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“We are certainly a Dayton gem for people to come see,” said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president of the Dayton Woman’s Club.

The club was founded in 1916 as an organization that would provide women in the Dayton area a center for social, civic and literary activities. The building was constructed in the late 1840s as the private home of Robert W. Steele, for whom Dayton’s first high school was named.

Explore New dessert bakery in Fairborn pushes cheesecake boundaries

Kruckemeyer said the ambiance and environment makes the Dayton Women’s Club a special place to have lunch in the downtown area. Guest can expect to have lunch in an elegant, grandmillennial-styled space with light music.

The club also has a ballroom that people can reserve for groups of 20 or more. Richardson said the space is great for small business meetings.

Caption The Dayton Woman’s Club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., is open to the public on Wednesdays for a weekly themed buffet served by Rich Taste Catering Co. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption The Dayton Woman’s Club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St., is open to the public on Wednesdays for a weekly themed buffet served by Rich Taste Catering Co. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“To me, when you come into the house you can see the heritage here,” Kruckemeyer said. “To me, it gives somebody a sense of grounding.”

“We’re just happy to partner with them in order for people to come in to not only see the space, but enjoy a great lunch with friends or co-workers,” Richardson said.

The Dayton Woman’s Club, a nonprofit organization, is devoted to empowering women and strengthening the community educationally, professionally and individually through historical preservation, public engagement, cultural activities, and educational programs.

For more information about the Dayton Woman’s Club, visit www.daytonwomansclub.org or the club’s Facebook page.