West Dayton juice, smoothie bar reopens

Juicing Jammers, a juice and smoothie bar in Dayton’s historic Wright-Dunbar District, has reopened after being closed since March.

“The owner of Juicing Jammers hired a professional contractor to hang a TV. He hit a sprinkler line that destroyed her entire space,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc. “He thought he hit a water line, and they spent a good half hour searching for the shut-off. Unfortunately, it was an anti-freeze sprinkler system.”

Hubler said the entire space had to be demolished and rebuilt.

Dayton native Tawnni Miles started her business in 2017 after her daughter, Laila, was having trouble transitioning from baby food and milk to table food and textures. She started making smoothies which became a huge hit with her family and friends.

“As a registered nurse, I knew changing our diets was key to curing the ailments attacking health,” Miles previously said. “So, what better way than to show up with the healthiest and most nutritious juices, lemonade and yogurt bowls.

She began her venture by participating in pop-up events. In 2020, she sold juices in The Entrepreneurs Marketplace and bought a trailer. Juicing Jammers became the city’s first Black and woman-owned mobile juicer.

In July 2022, Miles opened her first brick-and-mortar location at 13 N. Williams Street. She expanded her menu to include yogurt bowls, acai bowls, lemonades, overnight oats, avocado toast, fruit bowls and salads.

Juicing Jammers is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

For more information about Juicing Jammers, visit www.ohjuicingjammers.com or the juice and smoothie bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

