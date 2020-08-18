Wheat Penny closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

“As all of you who have dined with us or have gotten carry-out know, we have taken extreme precautions to keep all of our employees and you, the customer, safe,” Wheat Penny’s owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18. “Unfortunately, even with all of our strenuous standards in place, we have just learned this morning that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have moved quickly to close Wheat Penny, both dine-in and carry-out, and are following all the required steps, including having all employees tested and the restaurant deep-cleaned. We are working closely with the Montgomery County Health Department on how to proceed, and will follow their direction on when we will be able to re-open.”