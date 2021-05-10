White Castle celebrates 100 years, Hamburger Month with $100,000 sweepstakes

White Castle has a number of festivities planned for the month of May, National Hamburger Month, including a chance to win $100,000.

“White Castle is the official sponsor of National Hamburger Month, having created the month-long event in 1991 to pay homage to the Original Slider we created and the industry we pioneered,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle. “So it’s always a special occasion for us, but especially this year as we celebrate our 100th birthday. We look forward to having some fun this month with our Craver fans.”