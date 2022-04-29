dayton logo
White Castle to celebrate National Hamburger Month in May

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
3 hours ago
National Slider Day is May 15

White Castle has a lot to celebrate in May as the restaurant hits another milestone to kick off National Hamburger Month.

The 101-year-old family-owned business has surpassed 28 billion sliders sold since it was founded in 1921.

“This is a memorable moment for White Castle, and what better time to celebrate than National Hamburger Month,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a release. “We played an essential part in the introduction of the hamburger over 100 years ago. It’s rewarding to see our numbers climb, reinforcing our role in the enduring popularity of the hamburger.”

ExploreDowntown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch

During the month of May, the restaurant is celebrating National Hamburger Month with several promotions:

- More than 250 team members from the home office and at the company’s food manufacturing plants will spend a day helping out White Castle locations throughout the U.S. grill sliders, greet customers or package sliders in the production line.

- National Slider Day is May 15. White Castle will offer a free cheese slider to guests with a digital coupon. No purchase is necessary.

- On May 19, 10 people from across the country will be inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The Cravers Hall of Fame honors the restaurant’s most loyal fans.

ExploreNew bakery opens in Kettering this weekend

“You can’t talk about the history of the hamburger without mentioning White Castle,” Richardson said. “This month, we salute the hamburger and White Castle’s role in making it available to the masses. Long Live Sliders!”

For more information about White Castle, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

