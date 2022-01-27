WHO DEY! Enjoy your Bengals watch party with Dayton’s best snacks

The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from the Super Bowl, which means watch parties across the Miami Valley on Sunday are going to need lots of fan fuel.
Dayton is known for a number of things, but one lesser-known claim to fame is our selection of locally made snacks. We cannot prove it but adding some local flavor to your football watch party might just bring the Bengals the luck they need to take them all the way.
Here are five Dayton snack ideas that will impress the Daytonians on your guest list this weekend:
Did we miss your favorite Dayton-centric snack you include at your parties? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add to the list.
🏈Esther Price Chocolates
Esther Price is a Dayton institution, and win or lose, everyone is in a better mood with a little candy.
Shop Esther Price’s products online at estherprice.com/esther-price-shop/ or shop in-person at one of seven Esther Price locations in the region, including three in Dayton.
🏈Dayton square-cut pizza
We can debate for hours who makes the best square-cut pizza — Cassano’s, Marion’s Piazza, Oregon Express.... But one thing is certain, Dayton’s signature pizza style is perfect for parties.
Each pizza square is packed with cheesy goodness. Square-cut pizza slices are easy to handle and divide among friends and family members.
🏈Mikesell’s Potato Chips
Nothing says Football Sunday more than potato chips and nothing says Football Sunday in Dayton more than Mikesell’s. One would be smart to always have a bag of Mikesell’s on hand, but especially on game day.
They’re addicting, so you might want to stock-up if you’re watching with friends.
The Mikesell’s line is sold in grocery stores and breweries all across the region.
🏈Buckeye Vodka
For a spirited watch party, you’ve got to have Buckeye Vodka on the shelf.
Founded by two Centerville brothers in 2011, Buckeye Vodka just finished celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the company shared a free Cocktail eBook that’s available to everyone.
Visit buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate to download the book and get inspired ahead of your gameday party.
🏈Cheez-Its
By putting out a bowl of Cheez-Its at your Bengals watch party, you’re representing both cities with one snack.
Cheez-It brand crackers were first introduced in 1921 by the Green & Green Company, then located at the corners of Cincinnati and Concord streets. “You’ll like Cheez-It” was an early slogan promoting these cheesy crackers.
Cheez-Its are available everywhere, including most grocery stores.
