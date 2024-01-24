Wild Whiskers in downtown Dayton focuses on natural pet supplies

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Barrett said she has always had a love for animals, which led her to study zoology at The Ohio State University. Her newfound passion for nutrition began with her dog, Hope, who had extreme skin issues. Hope is now 14 and over the years Barrett has learned what products are out there and how changing your dog’s diet can affect their overall health.

She and her husband had also moved to Nebraska where she found a small, woman-owned natural pet store. The owner became her mentor. When they moved back to Ohio, they settled in the Dayton area and took the chance to open their own business.

Wild Whiskers has dog and cat supplies ranging from food, treats and chews, to supplements, toys and accessories.

The, family owned business has products that do not have artificial ingredients and have not had any recalls. All food and treats are free of corn, wheat and soy, Barrett said.

One product that customers may be surprised to see is her natural chew bar featuring things such as rabbit heads or duck feet.

Barrett said her favorite part of operating the store is meeting people and helping customers solve issues that their animal may have had for months or even years by changing their diet. Barrett has completed training courses for the brands she sells and nutrition.

In 2024, Barrett plans to expand across all products the store has to offer. She hopes to open a second location with a dog bathing station in the next couple of years.

Wild Whiskers offers a frequent buyer program where the majority of food brands and some treat, supplement or supply brands give customers a free item after they purchase multiple things. She also has an adoption program where if a person shows proof of adoption from a rescue or shelter they will receive a free bag of dry food, free bag of frozen or freeze dried food, free bag of treats and supplements.

For those looking to adopt a dog or cat, Wild Whiskers partners with local rescues for adoption events at the shop. She also has a Valentine’s Day photo event scheduled for noon on Feb. 3. All proceeds will be donated to Our Farm Sanctuary.

More details

Wild Whiskers, located at 33 S. St. Clair St., Suite 2 in Dayton, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The shop is animal friendly. For more information, visit shopwildwhiskers.com.