dayton logo
X

Wilson the ‘Pupweiser’ dog to serve as Liberty Twp. parade grand marshal

Wilson, a 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Twp., was selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Wilson, a 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Twp., was selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By
3 hours ago

A local pup made famous during the Christmas season will served a grand marshal during a summer holiday favorite — the Liberty Township 4th of July Parade.

Wilson, the “Pupweiser” dog will serve as grand marshal for Monday’s parade that begins at 9 a.m. at Lakota East High School and ends at Liberty Junior School, according to the township’s social media post.

Wilson’s “owners” were interviewed by the Journal-News in November and he was happy to pose for photos. His was the face of the special edition Budweiser cans on sale through last year’s holiday season.

Kelsey Dempsey, a civil engineer, and fiancé Colin Black, a software engineer, worked from home a lot during the pandemic and Dempsey said that’s when she took up photography in her spare time. Last March, the Budweiser contest looking for photogenic dog caught her eye.

Combined ShapeCaption
Liberty Twp. pup Wilson at his photo shoot at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis earlier this month. KELSEY DEMPSEY/SUBMITTED

Liberty Twp. pup Wilson at his photo shoot at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis earlier this month. KELSEY DEMPSEY/SUBMITTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Liberty Twp. pup Wilson at his photo shoot at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis earlier this month. KELSEY DEMPSEY/SUBMITTED

“I got into photography as a hobby. I had taken some pictures during the holiday season. I saw someone had posted to be on the cans. I thought that would be fun. We love beer and dogs,” Dempsey said. ”I posted to their hashtag not thinking much of it. They contacted me a few days later and said we were in the final four. It was crazy.”

After several days of voting on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Dempsey learned her 2-year-old dog was the winner.

“The public got to vote and he won. I couldn’t believe it,” Dempsey said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Ohio dog's face featured on Budweiser holiday beer cans

Wilson was purchased from a breeder after the loss of Dempsey’s much-loved rescue St. Bernard, Apollo. The senior dog lived a long life, but developed health issues. Dempsey said she hoped a dog from a breeder would have less issues.

Wilson comes from a line of show dogs and has a mellow temperament.

“If he has good enough treats, he will sit still for at least a little while,” Dempsey said, adding she has dressed up Wilson for portraits since puppyhood.

They travelled to St. Louis for Wilson’s photo shoot and a tour of Anheuser-Busch that included a meet-up with the famous Clydesdale horses.

“They made Wilson look tiny,” Dempsey said.

Wilson has always loved people and his fame is something he’s loving.

Wilson has always really liked people and attention, so this is dream to have people say, ‘hey can I get a picture and can I pet him’,” Dempsey said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Wilson, 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Township, has been selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Wilson, 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Township, has been selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Combined ShapeCaption
Wilson, 2-year-old St. Bernard from Liberty Township, has been selected to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans and packaging for the 2021 season. Wilson's owner, Kelsey Dempsey, runs an Instagram page for her dogs and used a hashtag to enter the contest and was ultimately chosen out of over 100,000 entries. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Sign up for this year’s Crazy Cardboard Regatta at VOA MetroPark
2
Hamilton, Middletown set for weekend of live music, fireworks...
3
‘Falconer’s Flight’ beer created for Hops in the Hangar festival
4
Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Springfield
5
Area strong man wins third international medal in less than a year

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top