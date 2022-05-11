New women’s boutique opens next to Meadowlark Restaurant

Like so many looking to make a change since the pandemic, Harriet Meehan decided to follow her dreams and start her own business after a successful career in marketing.
The result is August, a new women’s contemporary apparel and accessories boutique located next door to Meadowlark Restaurant in Washington Township.
Meehan, the owner, buyer, visionary, curator and dreamer of the store, has hand-picked contemporary apparel and accessories that will help elevate and enhance your wardrobe.
The grand opening took place on May 6-7 and the store is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 5539 Far Hills Ave., Dayton.
Many of the brands cannot be found anywhere in town, making for apparel and accessories you can’t find anywhere locally.
Featured brands include: Agolde, Beyond Yoga, Citizens of Humanity, Equipment, Frame, Joie, Minnie Rose, Monrow and Pistola.
Apparel, outerwear, athletic wear, jewelry, fragrance, candles, bags, shoes, belts, sunglasses and home accessories are all for sale with new merchandise promised every week.
Visit www.shopauguststyle.com or call 937-496-5448.
Right now Meadowlark is offering one of our favorite seasonal sandwiches — a fried green tomato sandwich with bacon and goat cheese. The description doesn’t even capture the deliciousness ... “sliced, coated in breadcrumbs and fried to golden brown, green tomatoes soften and sweeten with cooking and become a special treat. Here they are teamed with smoky Nueske’s bacon, a slathering of whipped goat cheese, lettuce and caper mayo to make a great summer sandwich. Served with fries or vinaigrette-dressed greens.”
The sandwich is $14.95. The shopping is free.
Pairing both Meadowlark and August together promises for a tasty day of entertainment.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
