New women’s boutique opens next to Meadowlark Restaurant

Many of the brands cannot be found anywhere in town, making for apparel and accessories you can’t find anywhere locally.

Featured brands include: Agolde, Beyond Yoga, Citizens of Humanity, Equipment, Frame, Joie, Minnie Rose, Monrow and Pistola.

Caption August, a new women’s contemporary apparel and accessories boutique, has opened next door to Meadowlark Restaurant in Washington Township. CONTRIBUTED Caption August, a new women’s contemporary apparel and accessories boutique, has opened next door to Meadowlark Restaurant in Washington Township. CONTRIBUTED

Apparel, outerwear, athletic wear, jewelry, fragrance, candles, bags, shoes, belts, sunglasses and home accessories are all for sale with new merchandise promised every week.

Caption Meadowlark Restaurant in Washington Twp. is scheduled to reopen its dining room on June 9, 2020. PHOTO BY E.L. HUBBARD, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Caption Meadowlark Restaurant in Washington Twp. is scheduled to reopen its dining room on June 9, 2020. PHOTO BY E.L. HUBBARD, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Visit www.shopauguststyle.com or call 937-496-5448.

Right now Meadowlark is offering one of our favorite seasonal sandwiches — a fried green tomato sandwich with bacon and goat cheese. The description doesn’t even capture the deliciousness ... “sliced, coated in breadcrumbs and fried to golden brown, green tomatoes soften and sweeten with cooking and become a special treat. Here they are teamed with smoky Nueske’s bacon, a slathering of whipped goat cheese, lettuce and caper mayo to make a great summer sandwich. Served with fries or vinaigrette-dressed greens.”

The sandwich is $14.95. The shopping is free.

Pairing both Meadowlark and August together promises for a tasty day of entertainment.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.