Winans to launch brand refresh in October

Winans Coffee & Chocolate, formerly known as Winans Chocolates + Coffees, is announcing a brand refresh as the fifth-generation family owners are now at the helm.

“We are coming into a time in our company where we’ve worked to solidify a lot of our foundation. We’ve doubled our manufacturing square footage, gotten some important suppliers and team members in place, and made it to the other side of some challenging times,” said Wilson Reiser, CEO of Winans, in a press release. “Now we can get back to doing what we love doing which is developing and testing products and getting new and exciting things into people’s bags.”

Customers can expect updates to logos, packaging and signage — launching in stores on Oct. 2, according to the press release.

There will also be new product innovations that include brand partnerships and expanded lines of candies, coffee and gifts.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate was founded in 1961 by Reiser’s grandfather, Max Winans, and Max’s brother, but the company can trace its confectionery roots back to the early 1900s. The shop started by selling hardtack candies and hand-dipped chocolates. When Winans retired in the early 1990s, Reiser’s parents took over and added small batch, house-roasted coffee to the shop’s menu.

In 2021, Reiser assumed the role of CEO. Since then, Winans has added a new app allowing customers to earn rewards and mobile order.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate has 19 locations. The company is increasing its retail footprint 16 percent in 2023 by adding new stores. It is also on track to reach its goal of having a total of 50 locations by 2030, the release said.

For more information, visit www.winanschocolate.com.