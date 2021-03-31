‘Women have been hit twofold’: Dayton leaders share eye-opening stories of COVID-19 struggles

“There was one anecdote from one of our female nurses: The pandemic required a constant need. It was just go, go, go, go, go. Then you try to go home, and you walk into your own family, and your kids need you and your spouse needs you. And there were moments when you said, ‘I need somebody.’” — Barbara Johnson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Premier Health

“I think the whole juggling between work between also baby care of kids at home. We know that the schools had to shut down for a while, we know that daycare facilities had to shut down. There was a nanny shortage. I was trying to find a nanny for my baby when I wanted to come back to work and I couldn’t find one.” — Dr. Hind Moussa, physician in obstetrics and gynecology with Kettering Health Network and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati