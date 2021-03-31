‘Women have been hit twofold’: Dayton leaders share eye-opening stories of COVID-19 struggles

A recent Dayton Daily News Community Conversation addressed the topic of women balancing multiple duties during the COVID-19 pandemic and that impact that is having.
Please join us in helping to tell these stories by considering becoming a subscriber.
Here are some of the powerful thoughts from the session of Dayton-area leaders.
“There was one anecdote from one of our female nurses: The pandemic required a constant need. It was just go, go, go, go, go. Then you try to go home, and you walk into your own family, and your kids need you and your spouse needs you. And there were moments when you said, ‘I need somebody.’” — Barbara Johnson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Premier Health
“I think the whole juggling between work between also baby care of kids at home. We know that the schools had to shut down for a while, we know that daycare facilities had to shut down. There was a nanny shortage. I was trying to find a nanny for my baby when I wanted to come back to work and I couldn’t find one.” — Dr. Hind Moussa, physician in obstetrics and gynecology with Kettering Health Network and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati
“All of the responsibilities as we talked about still fall disproportionately on women, even when it comes to acting as a caregiver, caring for children, and making sure that they are getting educated during this time.” — Samantha Elder, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication for Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
“My husband and I had some happy hours that were just sitting at the kitchen table. I mean, just connecting with your family and trying to recreate those moments in your house and, and trying to find a way to support the local businesses around here because I really want them here when everything reopens.” — Erin Rhinehart, Co-Managing Partner at Faruki PLL
Dayton Daily News Ideas & Voices
» Editorial: If we get them, COVID-19 vaccines point the way forward
» ‘Women have been hit twofold’ in Dayton and beyond
» We forget, the pain stays, nothing changes
» House Bill 6 could be the plot for a great Statehouse novel
» Policies that promote electric vehicle sales and production mean better jobs