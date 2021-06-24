Women unite! Human Race Theatre’s ‘Revolutionists’ empower, entertain with bite

Unsurprisingly, Gunderson uses de Gouges as her conduit, a means to express her own views on the profound allure of art and playwrighting. “Theater isn’t flourish – it’s fundamental,” de Gouges says while feverishly attempting to write about the world around her, a world in uproar as she embraces the power to speak her mind. There are instances in which Gunderson’s views of art teeters on heavy-handedness, but the colorful girlfriend sitcom-esque banter she offers is a key asset to the script’s contemporary charm (“Women showing the boys how revolutions are done, women fighting for our rights to life, liberty and divorce”).

Perry’s expert artistic team includes Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media as director of photography and head of film production (greatly heightening intimacy with dramatic close-ups), costumer Janet G. Powell (particularly providing beautifully regal period attire for Rader), scenic designer Ray Zupp (creating a lovely Parisian drawing room complete with rallying cries as well as bundles of scripts and endless paper), lighting designer John Rensel, and sound designer/music supervisor Jay Brunner (who knew “We’re Not Gonna Take It” could be just as effective on harpsichord?).

“Story is the heartbeat of humanity,” says de Gouges to her cohorts. “And humanity gets very dark when the wrong stories are leading the people.”

Serving as both an engaging portal to the past and a cautionary tale for the present, “The Revolutionists” are here to tell it like it is.

