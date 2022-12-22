Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield.
Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St.
The company said that is the only detail they can share at this time.
The former Hardee’s was demolished last week and the site cleaned up this week after Hardee’s boarded up its doors and windows and covered its sign a few months ago.
According to city of Springfield building permits, Chipotle initially filed for renovations to the building, but later filed for construction of a new building.
The property owner, RJR Investments LLC, bought the site in 2005, according to Clark County Auditor’s office property records. The site has not transferred ownership as of Wednesday, according to auditor’s records.
Chipotle has another location in Springfield at 1920 N. Bechtle Ave., as well as Dayton, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Beavercreek and many other cities in Ohio.
Chipotle is one of the many restaurants joining the area.
A Chick-fil-A opened at the beginning of this month, Rax opened recently in the former Ranchers Roast Beef shop at 2353 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in Park Layne, a Skyline Chili restaurant is slated to open on Goodwin Avenue within months, and the Bullpen Sports Bar opened last month in the former space of The Fountain on Main.
