Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

The property owner, RJR Investments LLC, bought the site in 2005, according to Clark County Auditor’s office property records. The site has not transferred ownership as of Wednesday, according to auditor’s records.

Chipotle has another location in Springfield at 1920 N. Bechtle Ave., as well as Dayton, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Beavercreek and many other cities in Ohio.

Chipotle is one of the many restaurants joining the area.

A Chick-fil-A opened at the beginning of this month, Rax opened recently in the former Ranchers Roast Beef shop at 2353 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in Park Layne, a Skyline Chili restaurant is slated to open on Goodwin Avenue within months, and the Bullpen Sports Bar opened last month in the former space of The Fountain on Main.