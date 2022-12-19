WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights

From now through Dec. 31, guests can watch a special “Shining A Light” holiday projection at 6:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. The projection features lighting, staging, audio and video technology that transforms the Circle into a life-size snow globe. There is also a “Signature Salute” at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The lighted Christmas tree was deemed a top five must-see Christmas tree in the nation by Travelocity. Monument Circle will be decorated through Jan. 13.

2. Winterlights at Newfields ❄

Credit: Eric Lubrick Credit: Eric Lubrick

For six years now, The Garden at Newfields has been transformed into an holiday experience with more than a million and a half lights. Winterlights presented by Bank of America runs through Jan. 8 featuring a light show on the Lilly House Lawn, snacks, beverages and much more.

Tickets prices vary from $20 to $119. Children five and under are free. Advance tickets are required.

For more information, visit www.discovernewfields.org/winterlights.

3. Christmas at the Zoo 🦁

Credit: Erik A. Markov Credit: Erik A. Markov

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event, according to Visit Indy. Since its debut, Christmas at the Zoo presented by CareSource has become a fan favorite. This year they have added new décor to enhance their holiday experience.

The holiday lights are included with regular zoo admission.

For more information, visit www.indianapoliszoo.com/events/christmas-at-the-zoo/.

Indianapolis has a lot to offer during the holiday season. For more holiday attractions, visit www.visitindy.com.