WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights

Credit: Downtown Indy, Inc.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year.

Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:

1. Circle of Lights on Monument Circle 🎄

Credit: Visit Indy

According to Visit Indy, Circle of Lights features the world’s largest Christmas tree with nearly 5,000 lights and 52 garland strands streaming from the city’s 284-foot-tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

From now through Dec. 31, guests can watch a special “Shining A Light” holiday projection at 6:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. The projection features lighting, staging, audio and video technology that transforms the Circle into a life-size snow globe. There is also a “Signature Salute” at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The lighted Christmas tree was deemed a top five must-see Christmas tree in the nation by Travelocity. Monument Circle will be decorated through Jan. 13.

ExploreSHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season

2. Winterlights at Newfields ❄

Credit: Eric Lubrick

Credit: Eric Lubrick

For six years now, The Garden at Newfields has been transformed into an holiday experience with more than a million and a half lights. Winterlights presented by Bank of America runs through Jan. 8 featuring a light show on the Lilly House Lawn, snacks, beverages and much more.

Tickets prices vary from $20 to $119. Children five and under are free. Advance tickets are required.

For more information, visit www.discovernewfields.org/winterlights.

ExploreDAYTON EATS: 12 frothy beverages to help ring in the holidays

3. Christmas at the Zoo 🦁

Credit: Erik A. Markov

Credit: Erik A. Markov

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event, according to Visit Indy. Since its debut, Christmas at the Zoo presented by CareSource has become a fan favorite. This year they have added new décor to enhance their holiday experience.

The holiday lights are included with regular zoo admission.

For more information, visit www.indianapoliszoo.com/events/christmas-at-the-zoo/.

Indianapolis has a lot to offer during the holiday season. For more holiday attractions, visit www.visitindy.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

