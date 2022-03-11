Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

WORTH THE DRIVE: See 360-degree coral reef tunnel one hour from Dayton

Newport Aquarium, located across the river from Cincinnati at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Kentucky, is celebrating opening weekend for its all-new Coral Reef Tunnel. The tunnel, which boasts 360-degree views of the 60,000-gallon walk-through exhibit, officially kicks-off opening weekend on Friday, March 11.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Newport Aquarium, located across the river from Cincinnati at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Kentucky, is celebrating opening weekend for its all-new Coral Reef Tunnel. The tunnel, which boasts 360-degree views of the 60,000-gallon walk-through exhibit, officially kicks-off opening weekend on Friday, March 11.

Credit: Contributed

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
Updated 0 minutes ago

More than 50 species of ocean wildlife are swimming with excitement ahead of their public debut.

Newport Aquarium, located across the river from Cincinnati at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Kentucky, is celebrating opening weekend for its all-new Coral Reef Tunnel. The tunnel, which boasts 360-degree views of the 60,000-gallon walk-through exhibit, officially kicks-off opening weekend on Friday, March 11.

Among the species represented in the coral reef is the Bluespine unicornfish with its prominent horn-like forehead, according to a Newport Aquarium release. Visitors will also find multiple species of adorable pufferfish and get to watch young angelfish dramatically change color and pattern as they grow up on the reef.

ExploreDOWNTOWN SPOTLIGHT: Meet the general manager elevating Dayton’s wine game

Tickets can be bought in-advance online at newportaquarium.com. Registration for opening weekend is limited, so people are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

“We’re always proud to bring something new and improved to the region,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “This is the spectacular coral reef that Cincy deserves and it’s also a great chance for us to educate the community about the importance and plight of coral reefs in the wild.”

In Other News
1
NOW OPEN: Popular Dayton food truck opens first standalone restaurant
2
Caesar Ford Summer Fest Concert Series tickets now available
3
DOWNTOWN SPOTLIGHT: Meet the general manager elevating Dayton’s wine...
4
TICKETS AVAILABLE: Celebrate YWCA Dayton’s 2022 Women of Influence
5
Sheryl Crow among latest headliners coming to Rose

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top