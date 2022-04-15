BreakingNews
JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze
dayton logo
X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Black-themed double bill at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

What to Know
By
37 minutes ago

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents two one-act, one-woman productions rooted in the lived experience of Black women in America.

Currently playing back-to-back through May 7, ETC presents the newly commissioned world premiere of Cincinnati playwright Isaiah Reaves’ “I Shall Not Be Moved” followed by the return of Kathy Y. Wilson’s “Your Negro Tour Guide,” which has been revamped since it last appeared on ETC’s stage in 2010. Both productions narrate powerful stories of the battle for equity and equality.

“I Shall Not Be Moved” stars Samantha Russell as Betty Daniels and “Your Negro Tour Guide” stars Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide. Wiggins particularly appeared last season in Human Race Theatre Company’s “The Revolutionists.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Samantha Russell as Betty in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "I Shall Not Be Moved." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Samantha Russell as Betty in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "I Shall Not Be Moved." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Samantha Russell as Betty in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "I Shall Not Be Moved." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I Shall Not Be Moved,” directed by Wiggins, draws inspiration from Reaves’ grandmother’s diaries. The play recounts the story of his grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond, and her experience as one of the first Freedom Riders in the 1960s.

“Your Negro Tour Guide,” directed by Jeff Griffin, is an updated adaptation of columns and National Public Radio commentaries collected in Wilson’s book, “Your Negro Tour Guide: Truths in Black & White.” The play details misguided notions of natural Black beauty, Black homophobia, intra-racial bigotry, and other cultural stereotypes.

Combined ShapeCaption
Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I am both personally and professionally grateful to have an opportunity at Ensemble to bring these two playwrights together and their vision of what was and what can be for our country and our world,” said ETC producing artistic director D. Lynn Meyers, in a release. “I have the utmost respect for what Kathy Y. Wilson has done in her career to enhance our vision, to strengthen the connections between people, and to call it the way it is. She’s uncompromising, and that’s what I always want Ensemble to be. Isaiah Reaves is an inspiration. It’s amazing how he wrote his grandmother’s story using her words and his influence as a young Black man in this world. Having these shows to look forward to during the dark days of the pandemic always kept light shining at ETC.”

ExploreBroadway in Dayton 2022-23 season includes ‘Frozen,’ ‘Les Mis’

Tickets start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. A complete calendar of performances, visit ensemblecincinnati.org.

ETC is located at 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati.

Combined ShapeCaption
Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: RYAN KURTZ

Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: RYAN KURTZ

Combined ShapeCaption
Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ

Credit: RYAN KURTZ

Credit: RYAN KURTZ

In Other News
1
Kings Island turns 50: New season kicks off this weekend
2
Sinclair celebrates life of Professor Daniel Greene
3
U.S. Navy bound for Dayton for Navy Week
4
Find out when Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 season
5
Warped Wing announces Panama Red 420 launch

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top