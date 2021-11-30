WORTH THE DRIVE: Ohio Vintage Fest to include more than 50 vendors

The first-ever Ohio Vintage Fest will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. just over an hour drive from Dayton. The festivities will be held at the Rhodes Center at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, located at 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus.

Vintage clothing and ware will include businesses from across Ohio and the Midwest, including The Closet of Everything, a local vendor from Springfield. In fact, more than 50 retailers will be at the fest.