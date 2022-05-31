WORTH THE DRIVE: Tri-State Antique Market offers vast collectibles this weekend

Lastly, make sure to bring your picture-perfect smile to showcase your purchase from the market. Whether it’s the lamp you’ve been searching for to match your curtains or the perfect cutting board to match your bohemian kitchen aesthetic, purchases are welcome to be featured in your photo.

The Tri-State Antique Market occurs every first Sunday of the month of May through October with a minimum of 200 vendors per month.

“All collectibles are 30 years old or more,” said market manager Aaron Metzger, who has worked at the market since he was 8 years old. The business was founded by his father in 1985.

The market is held at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, a 5-acre facility with a combination of modern and rustic chic, one mile west of Exit 16 on US 50.

A $4 admission is required for adults during market hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission for children. Pets are allowed. Early morning shoppers are admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m. without an additional fee.

Parking is free. Food and refreshments will be available.

More than half of the vendors are indoors or are under a cover, so the event will occur “rain or shine.”

For more information, visit www.lawerenceburgantiqueshow.com