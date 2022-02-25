WORTH THE DRIVE: Visit Indiana ski resort that helped hone skills of two Olympic skiers

For those who are new to skiing or snowboarding (or who may want to follow in the footsteps of Schoenefeld and Goepper), Perfect North Slopes also offers lessons. However, those who are more inclined to lounge and admire the surroundings while their group hits the slopes will also find Perfect North Slopes’ lodge to be especially hospitable. The lodge offers visitors a place to eat food like cheeseburgers, mac ‘n cheese, pizza, and cheesecake. The lodge also boasts a shop full of snowboarding and skiing accessories.

Visitors can go skiing and snowboarding on Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to midnight. Snow tubing takes place from Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Before hitting the road, it’s best to check the daily snow report to ensure that you will be skiing or snowboarding in favorable conditions. Updates regarding closings and snow conditions will also be available on Perfect North Slopes’ Facebook page.

Eight-hour lift tickets are $65 per person and $55 for children 12 years of age and younger, seniors over the age of 60 and members of the military. Prices for short-term lift tickets can also be found by visiting Perfect North Slopes’ website. Unlimited snow tubing tickets are $32 per person and $27 for children 12 years of age and younger, seniors over the age of 60 and members of the military.

For more information, visit https://perfectnorth.com or Perfect North Slopes’ Facebook page.