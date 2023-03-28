Wright brothers and city architecture photography on display in April

Credit: DAN CLEARY Credit: DAN CLEARY

The exhibit, running through April 28, will also showcase Cleary’s fine art photography of city architecture of Dayton, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Nashville.

“Each city has its history,” Cleary said. “I try to tell the story of that history with my photographs.”

Credit: DAN CLEARY Credit: DAN CLEARY

HOW TO GO

What: “Over Seventy Feet of Photography” exhibit

When: The exhibit runs April 1-28; Gallery hours for the exhibit are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: K12 Gallery & TEJAS at 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton