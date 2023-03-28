Wright brothers and city architecture photography on display in April

A Wright brothers-centered photography exhibit will be on display at the K12 Gallery & TEJAS in Dayton beginning Saturday, April 1.
The “Over Seventy Feet Of Photography” collection was created by Dayton artist Dan Cleary using images from his book “Wright Brothers: Then and Now” and from his series on city architecture.
Credit: Dan Cleary
Orville and Wilbur Wright documented their time in Ohio and North Carolina while conducting flight experiments and were photographed all over the world as they grew to international fame. Cleary visited the sites where the Wright brothers were photographed and took photos. Capturing his own images, Cleary overlaid the images to create the collection.
In addition to Dayton, the photos in the collection feature Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Detroit, LeMans, France; Pau, France; and New York City.
Credit: DAN CLEARY
The exhibit, running through April 28, will also showcase Cleary’s fine art photography of city architecture of Dayton, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Nashville.
“Each city has its history,” Cleary said. “I try to tell the story of that history with my photographs.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Over Seventy Feet of Photography” exhibit
When: The exhibit runs April 1-28; Gallery hours for the exhibit are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: K12 Gallery & TEJAS at 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
