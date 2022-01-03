Wright State grad’s indie film receives national attention

Established in 1909, the National Board of Review awards excellence in filmmaking with choices often considered a significant precursor to the Academy Awards. In particular, over 220 films were viewed last year through a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics and students. The full list of 2021 award recipients in categories ranging from Best Picture and Best Director to Best Foreign Language Film and Best Documentary will be honored Tuesday, Jan. 11 in New York City.

Written and directed by Riegel and based and filmed in Jackson, Ohio, Riegel’s hometown, the gritty “Holler” tells the story of Ruth Avery, a teenager who joins her brother in a dangerous scrap metal crew to pay for college. Ruth ultimately finds herself torn between a promising future and a family she would have to leave behind.