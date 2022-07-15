Wright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

“Regional Dance America trains and produces some of the best dancers in America,” said Walther, in a release. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Wright State Dance Program to demonstrate the skills of our faculty and the beauty of our state-of-the-art facilities. I’m thrilled NCI has chosen Wright State University for this year’s choreographic festival.”

In addition, Wright State dance majors Ava Howe and Elizabeth Sabol are participating in the festival as interns. Sabol, a junior, was a member of Regional Dance America growing up. As intern, she will be responsible for caring for the resident dancers and choreographers and making them feel welcome throughout their 10 days on campus.

“I can’t wait to meet new people and work with incredible master teachers,” said Sabol, in a release.

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The festival will culminate in a Final Showcase of choreography Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by emailing rda.nci.info@gmail.com or at the door.