Wright State’s ArtsGala raises significant amount for scholarships

Wright State University’s festive ArtsGala, held April 9 in the Creative Arts Center, raised roughly $200,000 for its fine and performing arts students.
The 23rd annual fundraiser, which returned in-person following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased student performances in theatre, dance, motion pictures, music, and visual arts. Selections from WSU’s recent, dynamically danced production of “Sweet Charity” were among the offerings.
The event has raised over $3 million for arts scholarships over the past two decades.
“Finally, we’re back after three years of waiting to unleash this volcano of talent and energy,” said Joe Deer, artistic director of the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures, in a release.
