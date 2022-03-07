Hamburger icon
Wright State’s festive ArtsGala returns in April

The 19th annual Wright State University ArtsGala took place on Saturday, March 24, at Wright State's Creative Arts Center with an impressive program featuring student performances in theater, dance, motion pictures, music and visual arts. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Credit: E.L. Hubbard/Contributed

Credit: E.L. Hubbard/Contributed

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Following two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wright State University’s ArtsGala returns in-person Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. in the Creative Arts Center.

The 23rd annual, black tie-optional event will showcase over 450 student performers from the university’s fine and performing arts programs. In particular, attendees can expect 13 unique performances, nine dining experiences, a cigar tent, six bars, an online auction, and more.

The event has raised nearly $3 million for arts scholarships during its 22-year history.

“ArtsGala is my favorite night of the year,” said Linda Caron, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, in a release. “I think the most fun for members of the community is that they not only see the talent of our arts students but get to talk with them and hear about their hopes and dreams. Students are in awe that people they don’t even know care about their future and their success.”

There are three ticket levels: Patron: $300, includes one event ticket and two drink tickets; $400 Distinguished Patron, includes one event ticket and four drink tickets as well as recognition in the event program; and $550 Grand Patron, includes one event ticket and four drink tickets, recognition in the event program, complimentary ticket to a WSU theater performance for the 2022-2023 season, and an invitation to the VIP reception hosted by WSU President Sue Edwards.

For tickets or more information, call 937-775-2233 or visit wright.edu/artsgala. WSU is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

