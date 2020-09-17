WYSO brings back world music favorite and moves Fresh Air

Explore Dorothy Lane Market debuts new seasonal Killer Brownie

Fresh Air, hosted by Terry Gross, will move from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays with a midnight repeat. The program is also available as a podcast and on npr.org.

“I hope that moving Fresh Air to 7 p.m. will allow more people to enjoy it, once they’re home from work and able to engage with those beautiful and provocative long-form interviews,” Dennis said.

Terry Gross is the host of the NPR program, Fresh Air.

WYSO’s Saturday evening schedule will also receive a refresh with local program Down Home Bluegrass moving to 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. and the addition of Mountain Stage from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Mountain Stage features performances, recorded in front of a live audience, by musicians in the folk, blues, country and indie rock genres.

The programming changes are taking place because On Point is becoming a one-hour program and Live From Here is being canceled.

WYSO can be heard on the air at 91.3 FM and streamed online at wyso.org as well as through the WYSO app.

WYSO’s full broadcast schedule can be found at www.wyso.org/schedule.