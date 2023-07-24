Xenia bakery plans to close, gift shop to expand

Xenia business owner Becky Hawkes has announced she will close FLOUR Bake Shop but plans to expand her gift shop, located next door.

“Despite having many local customers who frequent our bake shop and despite all of the support and help of family, our little shop is just not sustainable,” Hawkes said in a letter to her customers and friends.

FLOUR Bake Shop opened at the corner E. Main and S. Detroit Streets six years ago. Hawkes said she was shocked they made it through the COVID-19 pandemic but admitted shutting down for seven weeks at the end of 2022 following water damage was an issue. Other contributing factors in her decision include rising food and packaging costs.

Hawkes is also the owner of FLOUR BOX Gift Shop, located next door to the bakery at 17 E. Main St. She has plans to expand the gift shop into the bakery side.

“I will be offering a few of our specialty ‘sweet’ items as part of the expansion and I also plan on adding other specialty items made by local cottage bakers too,” Hawkes wrote. “Over the next few weeks, you will see new offerings in the shop such as royal iced cookies, small batch roasted coffee beans, chocolates and candies, artisan breads and baguettes as we transition.”

FLOUR BOX Gift Shop, showcasing items made by local artisans, opened in June 2020 with 12 vendors. The shop has expanded to nearly 60 vendors offering everything from candles, wood turned pens, cutting boards and macramé to jewelry, clothing, soaps, lotions and plants. The gift shop features several artists who upcycle and repurpose items to make unique gifts, Hawkes added.

FLOUR Bake Shop is expected to close Sunday, Aug. 6. Hawkes said she hopes to have everything in place for the gift shop expansion by Saturday, Aug. 12. The gift shop is always looking for new vendors and would love to add a boho painter or leather craftsman.

In the near future, Hawkes said she is planning to have a designated classroom space to bring back workshops. The shop offered several in the past but ran out of room to host them. Workshops are expected to include cookie and cupcake decorating, crocheting, tips for gardening and planting and much more.

For more information and updates, visit the bake shop’s or gift shop’s Facebook pages.