Xenia brothers find out tonight if they move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

Last night’s episode kicked off the live shows.

Across five weeks, there will be a total of 55 different performances with 11 acts performing each week on Tuesdays. According to NBC Insider, on the following night there will be a live result show where two acts will advance to the finale each week based on fan votes. Fans had until 7 a.m. today to vote for their favorite performances from last night’s show.

After Milligan and his band performed, they received praise from all four judges.

Combined Shape Caption Drake Milligan and his band made it through the audition round on season 17 of America’s Got Talent. Pictured left to right: Sam Wronski, Ryan DeMers, Drake Milligan, Kramer Sell and Joseph Shackelford. Credit: America's Got Talent (AGT) Credit: America's Got Talent (AGT) Combined Shape Caption Drake Milligan and his band made it through the audition round on season 17 of America’s Got Talent. Pictured left to right: Sam Wronski, Ryan DeMers, Drake Milligan, Kramer Sell and Joseph Shackelford. Credit: America's Got Talent (AGT) Credit: America's Got Talent (AGT)

“You don’t have to change a thing,” said Sofia Vergara. “Your songs are like they’ve been played on the radio for years. You are amazing. You’re the whole package. I think you’re going to be... I think you are a star.”

“I agree with Sofia, you’re already a star,” said Howie Mandel. “The song is great. The music is great. The performance is great. Your looks are great. You have a good chance of winning this whole thing. Only two can go through tonight, you will be one of them.”

“What is not to love? People always talk about star power, It Factor, you got that sprinkled all over you,” said Heidi Klum.

“In my opinion, I think you are the real deal. You are a great song writer. You have great charisma,” said Simon Cowell. “This is, in my opinion, the best performance of the night.”

The judges also praised Milligan for returning to the show after his song went No. 1 after the audition show aired.

Tonight, fans will find out if Milligan and his band will make it to the finale on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC and is streamed the following day on Peacock.