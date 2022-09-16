dayton logo
Xenia brothers finish part of top 3 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

As the two-night season finale of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” wrapped up, Xenia brothers, Kramer and Clayton Sell, were a part of a top three finalist's band.

