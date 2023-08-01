Xenia couple opens mobile coffee business

For the first time, the Greene County Fair features a vendor specializing in hot and iced coffee.

Jubilee Coffee Company, a mobile coffee business traveling to various events and festivals, is the brainchild of Xenia natives Tori and Daniel Blackaby.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple had the idea to open a mobile coffee business last year, but they didn’t have much coffee experience — just a love for coffee.

Tori is the youngest of eight siblings and with four older sisters inspiring her love for coffee, she began researching and getting pretty creative as a “self-taught home barista.” For about a year, she worked at Orion Coffee and Tea in Jamestown to learn as much as she could prior to opening Jubilee this spring.

The couple started the business by offering iced coffee at their Xenia church, Liberty Worship Center. Once they had their coffee cart, Tori recalled they were nervous to go out into the public, so they did a few events at their church to get comfortable. They have since been at the Jamestown Street Fair and Berryhill Farm’s Blueberry Festival among other events.

Jubilee Coffee Company has limited space, so they offer a simple menu of hot and iced beverages like lattes, mochas, macchiatos, americanos and hot chocolate. They also try to offer a specialty beverage at each event. Earlier this week they offered a campfire mocha hot or iced at the Greene County Fair.

For the kiddos, Jubilee Coffee Company has blue milk.

The mobile coffee business sources beans from Strider Coffee Roasters in Springfield and is named after the owners’ 2-year-old daughter, Jubilee.

“We have the ultimate goal of having a shop one day,” Tori said.

As fans of the Greene County Fair, the couple is excited to participate especially because it’s an event the community supports.

Tori said her favorite part of owning the business is traveling around the area, meeting new people and serving delicious coffee.

Jubilee Coffee Company is located near the craft vendors across from Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream at the Greene County Fair. Hours of operation at the fair are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 5. For more information, visit the business’ Facebook or Instagram pages.