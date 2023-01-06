YEAR IN REVIEW: Top Dayton music releases of 2022

After two releases on SofaBurn Records, M. Ross Perkins moved to Karma Chief/Colemine Records for the incredible retro-pop LP, “E Pluribus M Ross,” released on vinyl, CD and digital platforms in March.

Kevin Schindel (vocals, guitar) of Neon Warship, Twelve Tribes and Mouth of the Architect entered new sonic territory with Rattlesnake Venom Trip. The new hard rock band released its incredible debut album, “Dead Empire,” in October.

Harold Hensley is a troubadour beyond compare. The frontman for local new grass band the Repeating Arms returned with his powerful second solo album, “Sad Songs from Ohio” (Magnaphone Records).

Zach and Andy Gabbard have spent time the last couple of years as touring members of the Black Keys, but they are still focused on their own music. While the Buffalo Killers is currently on hold, the talented siblings cooked up another great collection of songs under the banner the Gabbard Brothers, which was released by Karma Chief/Colemine Records.

K. Carter remains one of the busiest artists in town, splitting his time between rapping, improv comedy at Black Box Theatre and curating his annual For Dayton By Dayton Festival at Riverscape. Oh, and he also released “The Prototype,” the excellent follow-up to 2021′s “K. Carter’s New Album.”

Lacey and Ricky Terrell were known for a distinctive brand of fragile folk with Starving in the Belly of the Whale. The talented couple took a hard left turn with the new punky dance-pop project All Hallowed. Poptek Records released “Give Me Mercy,” All Hallowed’s full-length debut in early November.

Yellow Springs-based rapper Issa Ali continues to chronicle his life in song. “Book of Issa: Verse III: Three Birds One Stone,” his first album in two years, was released in the fall and includes guest spots from Jaleel White, Merq and Lauren Nicole.

Heather Redman is still a member of Neo American Pioneers, but the powerful singer finally stepped into the spotlight in 2022. Magnaphone Records released the stellar self-titled album from her band Heather Redman & the Reputation in early December.

In a year that saw tragic war in Ukraine, Brett Hill released the self-titled debut album from Slavalachia. The Slavic-Appalachian Folk Alliance also features Benya Stewart, Belarusian musician Siarzhuk Douhushau and four Ukrainian members.

Television newscaster-turned-rocker Zac Pitts released his debut single, “Let Go,” in late 2021. On April 1, he released another single, a second teaser from his pop-rock debut album, “Midwest Romance,” which released in December.

After focusing on singles in 2021, Gabe Maas & the Bruins, the soulful pop act from St. Mary’s, dropped an excellent new full-length, “Love Catastrophe,” in late April last year.

Female-fronted bluegrass act Stringus Kahn released its album, “World on Fire,” in February. It was the follow-up to the group’s 2020 album, “Colorado Speedbump.”

The local Americana band Ludlow Creek, formerly known as Southbound, reissued its debut album, “Hands of Time” (2015), under the new moniker earlier this year. “Which Way Is Forward,” an album of all new material, followed in early October.

After more than 30 years as lead guitarist for local oldies cover band the Fries Band, Pete Price used the pandemic-forced break from performing to record his excellent new soft rock album. “Department of the Interior” went live on Bandcamp on Jan. 29.

There were other notable albums but that’s all for now. There were also notable EPs from Kris N., Rich Reuter and Yuppie and others, plus tons of singles from Cricketbows, Mike Bankhead and others, but that’s a story for another time.

