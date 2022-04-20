Yellow Springs bakery selling non-medicated 4/20 treats

“I moved to Yellow Springs nine years ago and learned it’s a pretty big part of the culture,” said Cacky Jones, owner of Cacky’s Cakery. “I was inspired to create a fun celebration box for all. Whether you partake or not, who doesn’t love artfully crafted sweets made with the highest quality ingredients available?”

Jones said she created her first 4/20 box in 2020 as a way to create happiness and excitement for her clients during the beginning of the pandemic.