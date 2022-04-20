BreakingNews
New bubble tea café opens near Wright State
Yellow Springs bakery selling non-medicated 4/20 treats

Credit: Cacky's Cakery Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
29 minutes ago

It’s no secret that both cannabis smokers and non-smokers recognize April 20 - 4/20 - as a national holiday for cannabis culture.

A Yellow Springs bakery is celebrating today by selling non-medicated 4/20 munchies boxes until 1 p.m.

“I moved to Yellow Springs nine years ago and learned it’s a pretty big part of the culture,” said Cacky Jones, owner of Cacky’s Cakery. “I was inspired to create a fun celebration box for all. Whether you partake or not, who doesn’t love artfully crafted sweets made with the highest quality ingredients available?”

Jones said she created her first 4/20 box in 2020 as a way to create happiness and excitement for her clients during the beginning of the pandemic.

I made extra non-medicated 4/20 munchies. Order here. 💚 https://cackyscakery.bigcartel.com/

Posted by Cacky's Cakery on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

This year, Jones has two boxes available. One box includes six vanilla-bean cannabis leaf shaped sugar cookies for $48. The other box includes a cosmic brownie, rice crispy buddz, dank-a-roos, two pineapple-passion fruit shortbread cookies and a vanilla-bean cannabis leaf shaped sugar cookie for $45.

Customers can order the boxes on her website. Pickup is today only between noon and 1 p.m.

To order a box, click here.

About the Author

Natalie Jones, the newspaper’s social content producer, has been a reporter at the Springfield News-Sun for one year. While strengthening the newspaper’s digital presence, Jones reports on restaurants, small businesses and entertainment within the local communities. Jones enjoys sharing new businesses or places to explore with their readers.

