Yes, it’s true: You can now buy ‘Sex’ at Meijer

Sex is a rosé-style sparkling wine produced by Mawby Sparkling Wines, based in Suttons Bay in northern Michigan. A release from Mawby Sparkling Wine described Sex as Mawby’s “most provocative wine offering.” It is a blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Chardonnay, Riesling and Muscat grapes. The wine is described as having “ripe red fruit aromas, soft fruit flavors and a smooth, rounded finish.”

A spokesman for Mawby Sparkling Wines said the wine should be available now at most Dayton-area Meijer stores, and it’s expected to be fully stocked in all local stores by the end of October.