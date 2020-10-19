Yes, it’s true: You can now buy ‘Sex’ at Meijer

“Sex” will be available at all Meijer stores throughout the Midwest, including Ohio, this holiday season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery and retailer announced last week.
Sex is a rosé-style sparkling wine produced by Mawby Sparkling Wines, based in Suttons Bay in northern Michigan. A release from Mawby Sparkling Wine described Sex as Mawby’s “most provocative wine offering.” It is a blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Chardonnay, Riesling and Muscat grapes. The wine is described as having “ripe red fruit aromas, soft fruit flavors and a smooth, rounded finish.”
A spokesman for Mawby Sparkling Wines said the wine should be available now at most Dayton-area Meijer stores, and it’s expected to be fully stocked in all local stores by the end of October.
Co-owner Mike Laing said in a release he is excited for new customers to experience his winery’s fan-favorite wine.
“We are excited for the opportunity to share ‘Sex’ with new and existing customers, in more markets, through this partnership” with Meijer, Laing said.
The winery traces its roots to the 1970s, and its founder and co-owner, Larry Mawby, began making traditional-method sparkling wines in 1984. Mawby Sparkling Wines operates a tasting room outside Traverse City near the shores of Lake Michigan and produces a range of sparkling wines, ciders and canned products.
For more information, go to https://mawby.wine.