X

Yes, it’s true: You can now buy ‘Sex’ at Meijer

Mawby 'Sex' sparkling wine will be available at Meijer stores throughout the Midwest, including Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

What to Know | 20 minutes ago
By Mark Fisher

“Sex” will be available at all Meijer stores throughout the Midwest, including Ohio, this holiday season, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocery and retailer announced last week.

Sex is a rosé-style sparkling wine produced by Mawby Sparkling Wines, based in Suttons Bay in northern Michigan. A release from Mawby Sparkling Wine described Sex as Mawby’s “most provocative wine offering.” It is a blend of Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Chardonnay, Riesling and Muscat grapes. The wine is described as having “ripe red fruit aromas, soft fruit flavors and a smooth, rounded finish.”

A spokesman for Mawby Sparkling Wines said the wine should be available now at most Dayton-area Meijer stores, and it’s expected to be fully stocked in all local stores by the end of October.

ExploreSNEAK PEEK: How the new City Barbeque on Miller Lane is different from all others

Co-owner Mike Laing said in a release he is excited for new customers to experience his winery’s fan-favorite wine.

“We are excited for the opportunity to share ‘Sex’ with new and existing customers, in more markets, through this partnership” with Meijer, Laing said.

The winery traces its roots to the 1970s, and its founder and co-owner, Larry Mawby, began making traditional-method sparkling wines in 1984. Mawby Sparkling Wines operates a tasting room outside Traverse City near the shores of Lake Michigan and produces a range of sparkling wines, ciders and canned products.

For more information, go to https://mawby.wine.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.