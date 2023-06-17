X

Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrates 14th Farmstead Cheese Anniversary this weekend

Credit: Natalie Jones

Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrates its 14th Farmstead Cheese Anniversary this weekend in Yellow Springs.

Guests can can taste, enjoy and learn about much about the anniversary this weekend, according to a press release from Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Deep fried cheddar cheese curds will be on sale during the Cheese Anniversary at $4.59. with regular, buffalo or sweet chili style.

Samples of Young’s Farmstead Cheese will be available to interested parties, which is also on sale, the release said.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Explore wildlife, wilderness at Cincinnati Nature Center

Cheese making tours at Young’s dairy store will be open today and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. In addition, guests can purchase a piece of homemade cheese, pint of fresh cheddar curds or sampler package, where they can get one of equal or lesser value for only $4.00.

Young’s has been making and selling farmstead cheese since 2009, and produced the 4,000th batch of cheese in May of 2023, according to the release.

The dairy farm is located on 6880 Springfield Xenia Road.

    Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

