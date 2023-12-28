Yumi Boba Tea to open third location at The Greene in Beavercreek

Yumi Boba Tea is planning to open a third location at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek in spring 2024, according to a sign posted at its future space.

The bubble tea shop will be located at 55 Chestnut St. Suite 104 in the former space of Wick Therapy Candle near Panera Bread.

Yumi Boba Tea, a Taiwanese bubble tea shop and Vietnamese deli, first opened in the Airway Shopping Center at 170 Woodman Drive in Riverside in 2020. Two years later, they opened a second location at 204 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

“I’ve had a chance to visit and try many different brand-name boba tea shops around the country, in places like Michigan, California and Texas, and it just leads me to want to open a tea place here in Dayton where I can introduce those delicious drinks to everyone,” Manager Tiffany Ngo previously told this news outlet. “I also want the store to become a place where everyone can hang out and chill during lunchtime or after work.”

Bubble tea, or Boba, is a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s, consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls. Customers are able to customize their bubble teas and adjust the level of sweetness with different ingredients and toppings.

Customers can expect a variety of drinks including fresh brew tea, fruit tea, milk tea, lemonade, smoothies, coffee and much more. Food options include mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.

For more information and updates, visit www.theyumitea.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle.

