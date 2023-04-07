YWCA Dayton accepting entries for Sexual Assault Awareness Month art show

To commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness month, YWCA Dayton is showcasing art from sexual violence survivors in an art show April 24-29.
The show, being displayed at Wholly Grounds Coffee in Dayton, is centered around giving survivors of sexual violence a platform for what has gone unsaid. YWCA Dayton is “on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community,” according to the network of domestic violence shelters and services.
“So often, a survivor’s voice is taken away during the initial assault, and oftentimes, over again by a victim-blaming society,” said Mady DeVivo, YWCA Dayton Rape Crisis Center manager. “We wanted to give survivors the stage to say what they may not have had the chance to say, and often the best way to do that is through a creative outlet.”
The show is open to all different mediums of art, including paintings, sculptures, photography, spoken word and performance pieces. Live artistic performances will be held at the gallery opening on April 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wholly Grounds Coffee.
“By hosting an art show and allowing all different types of artistic mediums, we’re centering their voice in whatever way they choose to express it,” DeVivo said.
YWCA Dayton is accepting entries for the art show through April 15 and work can be submitted by emailing rapecrisis@ywcadayton.org. The show accepts anonymous submission as well.
HOW TO GO
What: YWCA Dayton’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month art show
When: April 24-29. An opening reception will be held April 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wholly Grounds Coffee is open Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Wholly Grounds Coffee, 825 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More Information: Visit https://www.ywcadayton.org/.
About the Author