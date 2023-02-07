YWCA Dayton announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

YWCA Dayton will honor longtime community advocate, Susan Gruenberg, as its Lifetime Achievement Award winner during the nonprofit’s 2023 Women of Influence (WOI) luncheon on Thursday, March 9.
Gruenberg has been a dedicated volunteer in the Dayton region, working with more than 35 nonprofits. She also led the charge for the Dayton Arcade revitalization. Her current volunteer focus is with Soroptimist International of Dayton working on finding missing and exploited children.
She was first honored as a WOI honoree in 2003 and was chosen for the lifetime achievement honor from the pool of past WOI honorees.
Other honors she has received include Dayton Daily News’ Top Ten Women in 1997, Beth Abraham Synagogue’s Women of Valor Award in 2013 and the 2018 Junior League of Dayton Sally Riffle Award for Innovative Leadership.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Women of Influence. Gruenberg will join six honorees being recognized for their work to further YWCA Dayton’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
“Since 1998, the YWCA Dayton WOI Awards have recognized and honored more than 180 influential women in the Dayton area, visionaries and thought leaders who have made a difference in our community through their dedication to the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” the release said.
The 2023 honorees include:
- Melodie Bennett — Executive Director, House of Bread
- Marvene Mitchell Cook — Director of CARES Act and Workforce Development, Montgomery County
- Joanne “Jo” Granzow — Community Volunteer
- Michelle Kaye — Vice President and Client and Community Relations Director, PNC Bank
- Carol Prewitt — President, Prewitt Consulting LLC
- Carolyn Rice – President, Montgomery County Commission
This group of honorees were selected from a pool of 67 nominations by YWCA leadership and the volunteer WOI Committee.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center. For more information, visit www.ywcadayton.org.
