Allison Janney, Micah Stock team up with Muse Machine for virtual series

Presented in four episodes, the series features:

Episode 1 – Micah Stock and Rodney Veal

Tentatively scheduled for November 2020

Stock, a Dayton native, received a Tony Award nomination as Gus P. Head in the starry 2014 production of “It’s Only a Play.” He also appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of “The Front Page.” His film and TV credits include “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Bonding,” “Escape at Dannemora,” and “The Right Stuff.” He also appeared in the Muse productions of “On the Town,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Rodney Veal, host of “The Art Show” on ThinkTV, is an interdisciplinary artist, dancer, choreographer, and adjunct faculty member. Veal will chat with Stock about “his path from Oakwood to Broadway, Hollywood and outer space.”

Episode 2 – Allison Janney and Tory Ross Roman

Tentatively scheduled for January 2021

Janney, a Dayton native, is one of the most widely respected actresses of stage and screen. She is the recipient of an Academy Award (“I, Tonya”), seven Primetime Emmy Awards (“The West Wing,” “Mom,” “Masters of Sex”) and two Tony nominations (“A View From the Bridge,” “9 to 5”). She also contributed voice performances to two Muse musicals, particularly The Giant in “Into the Woods.” Roman has appeared on Broadway in “9 to 5”, “Kinky Boots” and “Cry Baby” as well as both the national tour and film version of “The Producers.” She is also a voiceover artist and provides professional instruction to performers. Her Muse production credits include “The Wizard of Oz” and “Mame.” Janney and Roman are expected to discuss their friendship and career paths.

Episode 3 – Curtiss Cook and Rufus Bonds Jr.

Tentatively scheduled for March 2021

An early Muse alum, Cook, a Dayton native, currently portrays the menacing Otis “Douda” Perry on the Showtime drama “The Chi.” He will also appear in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story,” expected to be released next year. His film and TV credits include “Shutter Island,” The Interpreter," “Mayans M.C.,” “Luke Cage,” and “House of Cards.” His Broadway credits include “The Lion King” and “Miss Saigon.” Bonds, an actor/director/writer, has appeared in Broadway, national tour and international productions of “The Lion King,” “The Color Purple,” “Rent,” “Parade,” and “Porgy and Bess” among others. He also directed the Muse productions of “Into the Woods” and “Mamma Mia!” and teaches drama at Syracuse University. Longtime friends Cook and Bonds will “explore creative ideas and discuss their performing journeys.”

Episode 4 – Suzy Bassani and David Sherman

Tentatively scheduled for May 2021

Bassani, creator of Human Race Theatre Company and Muse Machine, will be in conversation with Muse alum Sherman, a filmmaker and five-time regional Emmy Award winner. Sherman notably appeared as Nathan Detroit in the Muse production of “Guys and Dolls.”

Prior to each episode, Muse will send out the confirmation date and time to subscribers. A donation of $200 or more includes all four episodes and talkbacks. The funds will go toward new creative programs for young people and their teachers in the classroom or at home. For more information or to subscribe, visit musemachine.com.