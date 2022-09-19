BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: 15 tightest races with one week left to vote
Best of Dayton: 15 tightest races with one week left to vote

Local News
2 hours ago

We have one week to go in our Best of Dayton voting, and many of our categories remain extremely close.

We want your help in determining your favorites in town, and we also want you know you’re having an impact.

To help, we looked up the tightest races.

Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here’s a look at some of our closest contests, in no particular order.

Best Mexican Food

Taqueria Mixteca

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

Chiapas Mexican Grill

Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina

Best Coffee Shop

Ghostlight Coffee

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

Boston Stoker Coffee Co.

Cafe 19

Reza’s

Press Coffee Bar

Best Appetizers

Nick’s Restaurant

El Meson

Loose Ends Brewing

Ozu852

Florentine Restaurant

Hoshi Ramen

Best Attraction

National Museum of the US Air Force

Carillon Historical Park

Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Dayton Art Institute

Best Media Personality

Jamie Jarosik

Cheryl McHenry

Gabrielle Enright

Rev. Cool

Kelley King

Best Annual Festival

Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

Troy Strawberry Festival

Dayton Celtic Festival

Dayton Porchfest - St. Anne’s Hill

Dayton Greek Festival

Dayton Dia De Muertos

Germanfest Picnic Liederkranz-Turner

Best Playground

Scene75 Entertainment Center

Kid Clubhouse

Orchardly Park

Thomas A. Cloud Park

Owen’s Place Park

Shoup Park

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

Brookville Animal Hospital/Dr. Susan Peters

Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic

Germantown Animal Health Center

Airway Animal Clinic

Suburban Veterinary Clinic

Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital

Best Yoga/Pilates

Day Yoga Studio

Speakeasy Yoga

Ignite Yoga

Full Circle Wellness

My Pilates Studio

Club Pilates

Best Apartment Complex

The Residenz

ALLURE

Biltmore Towers

WaterStone at Carriage Trails

Van Buren Village Apartments & Townhomes

Parkview Apartments

Best Place to Buy Meats

Dot’s Market

Dorothy Lane Market

Landes Fresh Meats

Copey’s Butcher Shop

Zink Meat Market of Franklin

Sparks Meats

Best Steakhouse

Pine Club

Texas Roadhouse

Oakwood Club

Carvers Steaks & Chops

The Paragon Supper Club

The Florentine Restaurant

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Grist

Florentine Restaurant

Loose Ends Brewing

Jasper Kitchen + Bar

Ozu852

Best Food Truck

McNasty’s

Pizza Bandit

What the Taco?!

Billie Gold Bubble Tea

Phat & Rich Food Trailer

Rolling Indulgence

Best Dog Park

Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton

Oak Grove Park

Deeds Point MetroPark

Triangle Park

Scout Dog Park

Creager Field Dog Park

Flyer’s Paw Zone

