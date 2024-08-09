Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Auto category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Best Auto Sales Staff
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Wagner Subaru
• Finalist: Beau Townsend Ford
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: John Pierce Auto Care
Best Car Wash/Detailing
• First Place: Mike’s Carwash
• Finalist: Beyond Kompare Detailing Window Tint and PPF
• Finalist: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems
Best Place for an Oil Change
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Best Place to Buy a New Car
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Wagner Subaru
• Finalist: Beau Townsend Ford
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Beau Townsend Ford
• Finalist: White-Allen Chevrolet
• Finalist: Smedley’s Chevrolet Sales
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Alan Besco Car & Truck Superstore
• Finalist: Matt Castrucci Auto Mall
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: John Pierce Auto Care
Best Wrap Shop
• First Place: Performance Wraps
• Finalist: Next Level Auto Boutique
• Finalist: Yipes Stripes