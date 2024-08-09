Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Beauty & Wellness category

57 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Beauty & Wellness category:

Best Acupuncturist

• First Place: Misun Oh Acupuncture LLC

• Finalist: AcuLife Acupuncture + Integrated Care

• Finalist: KAM Medical Acupuncture

Best Aesthetic Services

• First Place: Behr & Bush Wax and Beauty

• Finalist: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Finalist: Square One Salon & Spa

Best Barber

• First Place: 937 Barber Shop

• Finalist: Centerville Barbers - A Little Off The Top

• Finalist: The Englewood Parlor & Nail Loft

Best Gym

• First Place: Fit Body Boot Camp

• Finalist: Femme Fatale Dayton LLC

• Finalist: Space Three

Best Hair Salon

• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Finalist: Mosaic Hair Studio

• Finalist: Rumours Hair StudioLLC

Best Massage Therapists

• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Finalist: Massage by Mikala Fink LMT Robinson Branch

• Finalist: Plank Pilates Studio

Best Place to Get a Manicure

• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Finalist: Square One Salon & Spa

• Finalist: Cleopatras Paradise Nail Spa

Best Spa

• First Place: 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Finalist: Square One Salon & Spa

• Finalist: Cleopatras Paradise Nail Spa

Best Tanning Salon

• First Place: Elevate Esthetics

• Finalist: Bear Naked Tanning

• Finalist: Palm Beach Tan

Best Tattoo Artist

• First Place: Dustie Pitstick, Lucky Bunny Tattoo

• Finalist: Erin Manning, Ink by Erin

• Finalist: Nicole Gangwer, Peach Tree Tattoo

Best Tattoo Shop

• First Place: Royal Prevail Tattoo

• Finalist: Blue Byrd Tattoo

• Finalist: Truth and Triumph Tattoo

Best Yoga/Pilates

• First Place: Exhale Yoga

• Finalist: Plank Pilates Studio

• Finalist: Speakeasy Yoga

