Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Best Appetizers
• First Place: Rip Rap Roadhouse
• Finalist: Blind Bob’s
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
Best Bakery
• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop
• Finalist: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
• Finalist: Val’s Bakery
Best Bar/Lounge
• First Place: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Blind Bob’s
Best Bartender
• First Place: Matt Ross, Barrel House
• Finalist: Gabby Rittinger, Bock Family Brewing
• Finalist: Hadley Smith, Club Oceano
Best BBQ
• First Place: City Barbeque
• Finalist: Company 7 BBQ
• Finalist: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
Best Breakfast
• First Place: The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook
• Finalist: Georges Family Restaurant
• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
Best Brewery/Distillery
• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing
Best Brunch
• First Place: The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook
• Finalist: Lily’s Dayton
• Finalist: The Brunch Club
Best Buffet
• First Place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive
• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
• Finalist: Golden Corral Buffet & Grill
Best Caterer
• First Place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
• Finalist: Casa Nunez
• Finalist: Spaghetti Warehouse
Best Chicken Sandwich
• First Place: Chicken Heads
• Finalist: The Bank House Café
• Finalist: Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
Best Chinese Food
• First Place: China Cottage
• Finalist: Sky Asian Cuisine
• Finalist: Ozu852
Best Chocolates
• First Place: Esther Price Candies
• Finalist: Winan’s Coffee & Chocolate
• Finalist: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
Best Coffee Shop
• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop
• Finalist: Warehouse 4 Coffee
• Finalist: Pettibone Coffee
Best Desserts
• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: The Bank House Café
• Finalist: Say Yes Cakes
Best Diner
• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant
• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
• Finalist: The Brunch Club
Best Donut Shop
• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop
• Finalist: Stan the Donut Man
• Finalist: Jim’s Donut Shop
Best Ethnic Grocery
• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: International Grocery Halal Market
• Finalist: Yaffa Grill & Market
Best Family Restaurant
• First Place: Spaghetti Warehouse
• Finalist: Beavercreek Pizza Dive
• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
Best Farmers Market
• First Place: 2nd Street Market
• Finalist: Treadway Gardens LLC
• Finalist: Englewood Market
Best Fine Dining
• First Place: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Pine Club
• Finalist: Sueño
Best Food Truck
• First Place: McNasty’s Food Truck
• Finalist: Pizza Bandit
• Finalist: What The Taco?
Best French Fries
• First Place: The Root Beer Stande
• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing
• Finalist: Rip Rap Roadhouse
Best Gay Bar
• First Place: MJ’s on Jefferson
• Finalist: The Stage Door
• Finalist: Club Evolution
Best Grocery Store
• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: Dots Market
• Finalist: Gem City Market
Best Hamburger
• First Place: Slyder’s Tavern
• Finalist: McNasty’s Food Truck
• Finalist: The Bank House Café
Best Happy Hour
• First Place: The Reserve On Third
• Finalist: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
• First Place: Treasure Island Supper Club
• Finalist: Beavercreek Pizza Dive
• Finalist: The Bank House Café
Best Hot Dog Stand
• First Place: The Root Beer Stande
• Finalist: Chicago Gyros & Dogs
• Finalist: Heavenly Hotdogs
Best Ice Cream
• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
• Finalist: Tom And Dots Gelato Shop
• Finalist: Jubie’s Creamery
Best Indian Food
• First Place: Amar India Restaurant
• Finalist: Ajanta India Restaurant
• Finalist: Jeet India Restaurant
Best Italian Food
• First Place: Mamma DiSalvo’s
• Finalist: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
• Finalist: Grist
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
• First Place: Ozu852
• Finalist: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
• Finalist: Akashi Sushi Bar
Best Mexican Food
• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca
• Finalist: La Piñata Mexican Restaurant
• Finalist: Chuy’s
Best Middle Eastern Food
• First Place: Pasha Grill
• Finalist: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine Englewood
• Finalist: Yaffa Grill & Market
Best Nachos
• First Place: Freda’s Food Truck
• Finalist: Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill
• Finalist: What The Taco?
Best Natural Food Store
• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited
• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: Vegan It Iz Eats
Best Neighborhood Bar
• First Place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub
• Finalist: Mack’s Tavern
Best Patio Dining
• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
• Finalist: Roosters
• Finalist: The Trolley Stop
Best Pizza
• First Place: Marion’s Piazza
• Finalist: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria
Best Place for Craft Beer
• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub
Best Place to Buy Meats
• First Place: Dots Market
• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: Zink Meat Market of Franklin
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
• First Place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
• Finalist: Jays Seafood
• Finalist: Corner Kitchen
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
• First Place: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Pine Club
• Finalist: Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
Best Seafood
• First Place: Jays Seafood
• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
• Finalist: Meridien Uptown
Best Sports Bar
• First Place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
• Finalist: Roosters
• Finalist: Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern
Best Square-Cut Pizza
• First Place: Marion’s Piazza
• Finalist: Cassano’s The Pizza King
• Finalist: Ron’s Pizza
Best Steakhouse
• First Place: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Pine Club
• Finalist: Carvers Steaks & Chops
Best Tacos
• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca
• Finalist: Condado Tacos
• Finalist: What The Taco?
Best Winery
• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
• Finalist: Meridien Uptown
• Finalist: Old Mason Winery
Best Wings
• First Place: Roosters
• Finalist: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
• Finalist: Archer’s Tavern