Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
43 minutes ago
X

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Best Appetizers

• First Place: Rip Rap Roadhouse

• Finalist: Blind Bob’s

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

Best Bakery

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop

• Finalist: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

• Finalist: Val’s Bakery

Best Bar/Lounge

• First Place: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Blind Bob’s

Best Bartender

• First Place: Matt Ross, Barrel House

• Finalist: Gabby Rittinger, Bock Family Brewing

• Finalist: Hadley Smith, Club Oceano

Best BBQ

• First Place: City Barbeque

• Finalist: Company 7 BBQ

• Finalist: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

Best Breakfast

• First Place: The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook

• Finalist: Georges Family Restaurant

• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

Best Brewery/Distillery

• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing

Best Brunch

• First Place: The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook

• Finalist: Lily’s Dayton

• Finalist: The Brunch Club

Best Buffet

• First Place: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

• Finalist: Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Best Caterer

• First Place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• Finalist: Casa Nunez

• Finalist: Spaghetti Warehouse

Best Chicken Sandwich

• First Place: Chicken Heads

• Finalist: The Bank House Café

• Finalist: Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Best Chinese Food

• First Place: China Cottage

• Finalist: Sky Asian Cuisine

• Finalist: Ozu852

Best Chocolates

• First Place: Esther Price Candies

• Finalist: Winan’s Coffee & Chocolate

• Finalist: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

Best Coffee Shop

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop

• Finalist: Warehouse 4 Coffee

• Finalist: Pettibone Coffee

Best Desserts

• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: The Bank House Café

• Finalist: Say Yes Cakes

Best Diner

• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant

• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

• Finalist: The Brunch Club

Best Donut Shop

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop

• Finalist: Stan the Donut Man

• Finalist: Jim’s Donut Shop

Best Ethnic Grocery

• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: International Grocery Halal Market

• Finalist: Yaffa Grill & Market

Best Family Restaurant

• First Place: Spaghetti Warehouse

• Finalist: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

Best Farmers Market

• First Place: 2nd Street Market

• Finalist: Treadway Gardens LLC

• Finalist: Englewood Market

Best Fine Dining

• First Place: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Pine Club

• Finalist: Sueño

Best Food Truck

• First Place: McNasty’s Food Truck

• Finalist: Pizza Bandit

• Finalist: What The Taco?

Best French Fries

• First Place: The Root Beer Stande

• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing

• Finalist: Rip Rap Roadhouse

Best Gay Bar

• First Place: MJ’s on Jefferson

• Finalist: The Stage Door

• Finalist: Club Evolution

Best Grocery Store

• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: Dots Market

• Finalist: Gem City Market

Best Hamburger

• First Place: Slyder’s Tavern

• Finalist: McNasty’s Food Truck

• Finalist: The Bank House Café

Best Happy Hour

• First Place: The Reserve On Third

• Finalist: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• First Place: Treasure Island Supper Club

• Finalist: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

• Finalist: The Bank House Café

Best Hot Dog Stand

• First Place: The Root Beer Stande

• Finalist: Chicago Gyros & Dogs

• Finalist: Heavenly Hotdogs

Best Ice Cream

• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

• Finalist: Tom And Dots Gelato Shop

• Finalist: Jubie’s Creamery

Best Indian Food

• First Place: Amar India Restaurant

• Finalist: Ajanta India Restaurant

• Finalist: Jeet India Restaurant

Best Italian Food

• First Place: Mamma DiSalvo’s

• Finalist: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

• Finalist: Grist

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• First Place: Ozu852

• Finalist: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

• Finalist: Akashi Sushi Bar

Best Mexican Food

• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca

• Finalist: La Piñata Mexican Restaurant

• Finalist: Chuy’s

Best Middle Eastern Food

• First Place: Pasha Grill

• Finalist: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine Englewood

• Finalist: Yaffa Grill & Market

Best Nachos

• First Place: Freda’s Food Truck

• Finalist: Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill

• Finalist: What The Taco?

Best Natural Food Store

• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited

• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: Vegan It Iz Eats

Best Neighborhood Bar

• First Place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub

• Finalist: Mack’s Tavern

Best Patio Dining

• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

• Finalist: Roosters

• Finalist: The Trolley Stop

Best Pizza

• First Place: Marion’s Piazza

• Finalist: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria

Best Place for Craft Beer

• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub

Best Place to Buy Meats

• First Place: Dots Market

• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: Zink Meat Market of Franklin

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

• First Place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

• Finalist: Jays Seafood

• Finalist: Corner Kitchen

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• First Place: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Pine Club

• Finalist: Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Best Seafood

• First Place: Jays Seafood

• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Finalist: Meridien Uptown

Best Sports Bar

• First Place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

• Finalist: Roosters

• Finalist: Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern

Best Square-Cut Pizza

• First Place: Marion’s Piazza

• Finalist: Cassano’s The Pizza King

• Finalist: Ron’s Pizza

Best Steakhouse

• First Place: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Pine Club

• Finalist: Carvers Steaks & Chops

Best Tacos

• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca

• Finalist: Condado Tacos

• Finalist: What The Taco?

Best Winery

• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

• Finalist: Meridien Uptown

• Finalist: Old Mason Winery

Best Wings

• First Place: Roosters

• Finalist: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

• Finalist: Archer’s Tavern

In Other News
1
Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Recreation category
2
Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Home Improvement category
3
Announcing the Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Find them here
4
Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Professional Services category
5
Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Health & Medical category
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top