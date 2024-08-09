Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Health & Medical category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Best Assisted Living Facility

• First Place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities

• Finalist: Bethany Village

• Finalist: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township

Best Cancer Care Center

• First Place: Dayton Physicians Network

• Finalist: Kettering Health Cancer Center

• Finalist: Miami Valley Hospital

Best Dentist

• First Place: Uptown Dental

• Finalist: Nelson Dental

• Finalist: Dwaine E. Valentine, DDS

Best Health Food Store

• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited

• Finalist: Nutra Foods Huber Heights

• Finalist: Healthy Alternative

Best Health/Fitness Club

• First Place: Femme Fatale Dayton LLC

• Finalist: Exhale Yoga

• Finalist: Space Three

Best Hearing Service

• First Place: EarPro Audiology

• Finalist: Earzlink

• Finalist: Hear All Hearing Center

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center

• First Place: Better Days Center

• Finalist: Aware Recovery Center

• Finalist: Miracle Clubhouse

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

• First Place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities

• Finalist: Bethany Village

• Finalist: Kingston of Miamisburg

Best OB/GYN

• First Place: Huey and Weprin OB/GYN

• Finalist: Far Hills OB/GYN

• Finalist: Kimberly Warren DO

Best Optometrist

• First Place: Zeser Family Eyecare

• Finalist: Christianne Belair

• Finalist: Schumann & Sprowl

Best Orthodontist

• First Place: Beavercreek Orthodontics

• Finalist: Lisa Alvetro

• Finalist: Burke Orthodontics Inc.

Best Physical Therapist

• First Place: Jack Pan

• Finalist: Wendy Chorny Physical Therapy

• Finalist: Orion Sports Medicine

Best Primary Care Doctor

• First Place: Gem City Primary Care

• Finalist: Charles Opperman

• Finalist: Joshua Wenzell

