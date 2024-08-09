Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Health & Medical category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Best Assisted Living Facility
• First Place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township
Best Cancer Care Center
• First Place: Dayton Physicians Network
• Finalist: Kettering Health Cancer Center
• Finalist: Miami Valley Hospital
Best Dentist
• First Place: Uptown Dental
• Finalist: Nelson Dental
• Finalist: Dwaine E. Valentine, DDS
Best Health Food Store
• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited
• Finalist: Nutra Foods Huber Heights
• Finalist: Healthy Alternative
Best Health/Fitness Club
• First Place: Femme Fatale Dayton LLC
• Finalist: Exhale Yoga
• Finalist: Space Three
Best Hearing Service
• First Place: EarPro Audiology
• Finalist: Earzlink
• Finalist: Hear All Hearing Center
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center
• First Place: Better Days Center
• Finalist: Aware Recovery Center
• Finalist: Miracle Clubhouse
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
• First Place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: Kingston of Miamisburg
Best OB/GYN
• First Place: Huey and Weprin OB/GYN
• Finalist: Far Hills OB/GYN
• Finalist: Kimberly Warren DO
Best Optometrist
• First Place: Zeser Family Eyecare
• Finalist: Christianne Belair
• Finalist: Schumann & Sprowl
Best Orthodontist
• First Place: Beavercreek Orthodontics
• Finalist: Lisa Alvetro
• Finalist: Burke Orthodontics Inc.
Best Physical Therapist
• First Place: Jack Pan
• Finalist: Wendy Chorny Physical Therapy
• Finalist: Orion Sports Medicine
Best Primary Care Doctor
• First Place: Gem City Primary Care
• Finalist: Charles Opperman
• Finalist: Joshua Wenzell