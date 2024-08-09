Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Home Improvement category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:
Best Basement Remodeler
• First Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements
• Finalist: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor
• Finalist: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
Best Bathroom Remodeler
• First Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements
• Finalist: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
• Finalist: Bath Creations
Best Building Contractor
• First Place: Thrush & Son
• Finalist: Craftsmen Home Improvements
• Finalist: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
• First Place: Berns Garden Center
• Finalist: A. Brown & Sons Nursery
• Finalist: Ohio Green Works
Best Door & Window Replacement
• First Place: Affordable Glass & Mirror
• Finalist: D & G Roofing and Restoration
• Finalist: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor
Best Garage Door Company
• First Place: Dayton Door Sales
• Finalist: Doors Galore
• Finalist: Highfield Door Sales LLC
Best Kitchen Remodeler
• First Place: Thrush & Son
• Finalist: Craftsmen Home Improvements
• Finalist: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
Best Nursery/Garden Center
• First Place: Berns Garden Center
• Finalist: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
• Finalist: The Siebenthaler Company
Best Pest Control
• First Place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors
• Finalist: Scherzinger Pest Control
• Finalist: Mosquito Joe of Miami Valley
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
• First Place: Craftsmen Home Improvements
• Finalist: JEM Designs - Kitchen & Bath
• Finalist: Requarth Co.
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
• First Place: Logan A/C & Heat Services
• Finalist: McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning Co.
• Finalist: A-Abel Family of Companies
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
• First Place: Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment
• Finalist: Doug’s Lawnmowers
• Finalist: Menards
Best Place to Buy Paint
• First Place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
• Finalist: Star City Paint & Decorating
• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Best Place to Buy Windows
• First Place: Affordable Glass & Mirror
• Finalist: D & G Roofing and Restoration
• Finalist: Window World of Dayton
• Finalist: Pella Windows & Doors of Centerville
Best Plumber
• First Place: Stewart Plumbing
• Finalist: Korrect Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning
• Finalist: Atherton Plumbing
Best Roofing Company
• First Place: Roofing by DryTech Exteriors
• Finalist: Thrush & Son
• Finalist: Bone Dry Roofing