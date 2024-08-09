Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Professional Services category

48 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

• Finalist: Suburban Veterinary Clinic

• Finalist: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat

• Finalist: Far Hills Animal Clinic

Best Attorney

• First Place: Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz

• Finalist: Bock Legal Services, Jennifer Bock Esquire

• Finalist: Ferguson Law Office

Best Auctioneer

• First Place: Doug Sorrell

• Finalist: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor

v Finalist: John Muncy & Associates

Best Bank

• First Place: Fifth Third Bank & ATM

• Finalist: Chase Bank

• Finalist: Farmers & Merchants Bank

Best Credit Union

• First Place: Wright Patt Credit Union

• Finalist: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: River Valley Credit Union

Best Dog Park

• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone

• Finalist: Oak Grove Park

• Finalist: Triangle Park

Best Dog Trainer

• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone

• Finalist: Freys Place

• Finalist: Zoom Room Dog Training

Best Funeral Home

• First Place: Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories

• Finalist: Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions Beavercreek Chapel

• Finalist: Kindred Funeral Home

• Finalist: Westbrock Funeral Home

Best Insurance Agency/Team

• First Place: Buckner Insurance

• Finalist: Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency

• Finalist: Skinner Insurance Agency

Best Insurance Agent

• First Place: Ashley Alford, Buckner Insurance

• Finalist: Tommy Skinner

• Finalist: Jonathan Zimmerman, Buckner insurance

Best Investment Advisor

• First Place: Christopher A. Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services

• Finalist: Vicki L. Long, Edward Jones

• Finalist: David Bledsoe

Best Lending Institution

• First Place: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: Wright Patt Credit Union

• Finalist: CODE Credit Union

Best Pet Adoption Center

• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

• Finalist: Paw Patrol Dayton

• Finalist: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

Best Pet Bakery

• First Place: Gem City Pup

• Finalist: Val’s Bakery

• Finalist: Boosalis Baking and Café

Best Pet Boarding Services

• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone

• Finalist: Diamond Kennels

• Finalist: PetSuites Dayton

Best Pet Grooming Services

• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone

• Finalist: Doggie Styles Day Spa

• Finalist: Pawlished Paws Grooming Salon

Best Pet Store

• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

• Finalist: Wild Whiskers

• Finalist: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

Best Pet Therapy Center

• First Place: GoatCountry

• Finalist: Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture

• Finalist: Therapeutic Riding Institute

Best Photographer

• First Place: Pawz to Pose

• Finalist: Dorothy Beam Photography

• Finalist: Cinnamon and Birch

Best Real Estate Agency

• First Place: Glasshouse Realty Group

• Finalist: Irongate Inc. Realtors

• Finalist: Mark Ryan Group

Best Real Estate Agent

• First Place: Kerry Santiago Coldwell Banker Heritage

• Finalist: Terri Johnson Glasshouse Realty Group

• Finalist: Carmen Osenbaugh Irongate

Best Towing Company

• First Place: A Towing Service

• Finalist: Sandy’s Towing

• Finalist: Hollis Towing

Best Wedding Photographer

• First Place: Cinnamon and Birch

• Finalist: Beauty By Bri Photography

• Finalist: Kevin Lush Photography LLC

Best Wedding Venue

• First Place: Canopy Creek Farm

• Finalist: Magnolia Estate

• Finalist: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

