Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021

Local News
1 hour ago

With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year.

The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.

We want you to keep thinking of those who deserve to be recognized with our nomination period from Aug. 8-22, then with the voting period from Sept. 6-26 after we choose the finalists.

Here’s a look at the reigning champions:

Best Appetizer: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls

Best Arcade/Gaming: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Best Art Gallery: Dayton Art Institute

Best Auto Dealer: Voss Auto Network

Best Auto Repair: Grismer Tire & Auto Service

Best Bakery: elé Cake Co.

Best Bank or Credit Union: Wright-Patt Credit Union

Best Barber Shop: Centerville Barbers

Best BBQ: City Barbeque

Best Bowling Alley: Poelking Woodman Lanes

Best Breakfast: The Blue Berry Café

Best Brunch: The Blue Berry Café

Best Burger: Slyder’s Tavern

Best Chicken Sandwich: Chick-fil-A

Best Chinese Food: China Cottage

Best Chocolates: Esther Price

Best Coffeehouse: Ghostlight Coffee

Best Comedy Club: Wiley’s Comedy Club

Best Concert Venue: Rose Music Center at The Heights

Best Dance Group: Dayton Contemporary Dance Co

Best Dayton landmark: Carillon Historical Park

Best Diner: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

Best Donuts: Bill’s Donut Shop

Best Family Restaurant: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

Best Festival: Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute

Best Fine Dining: Pine Club

Best Florist: Oberer’s Flowers

Best Food Truck: Zombie Dogz

Best French Fries: Five Guys

Best Garden Center: Knollwood Garden Center

Best Gay Bar: MJ’s on Jefferson

Best Golf Course: NCR Country Club

Best Hair Salon: Square One Salon & Spa

Best Happy Hour: Trolley Stop

Best Hardware Store: Handyman Ace Hardware

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant: Nick’s Restaurant

Best Ice Cream: Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Indian Restaurant: Amar India

Best Italian Restaurant: Mamma DiSalvo’s

Best Jewelry Store: James Free Jewelers

Best Karaoke: Soft Rock Café

Best Local Brewery: Warped Wing Brewing Company

Best Local Celebrity: Dave Chappelle

Best Mexican Food: Taqueria Mixteca

Best Museum: National Museum of the United States Air Force

Best Patio: Trolley Stop

Best Pet Grooming: Doggie Styles Day Spa

Best Pizza Restaurant: Marion’s Piazza

Best Realtor: Kunal Patel Group

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District: Jay’s Seafood

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner: Pine Club

Best Spa: Square One Salon & Spa

Best Square-Cut Pizza: Marion’s Piazza

Best Steak: Pine Club

Best Sushi: Thai 9

Best Tattoo Artist: Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.

Best Vet: Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic

Best Wings: Roosters

