Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona featured on ‘Save the Melons’ T-shirt

A few Ohio organizations have teamed up to support breast cancer awareness by selling a T-shirt that features the Cincinnati Zoo’s popular hippo, Fiona.
The zoo is partnered with the American Cancer Society and the annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign presented by TriHealth to sell the pink T-shirts that say “save the melons,” a play on the idea of Fiona’s favorite treat, watermelon.
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign was founded in 2016 and has raised more than $1.2 million for the American Cancer Society and people in the area who have breast cancer.
The awareness these organizations seek to raise is the importance of early breast screenings and cancer detection.
“As healthcare leaders we know that family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors delayed critical cancer screenings during the COVID19 pandemic,” said Jeanette Altenau, Director of Community Relations and Government Affairs for TriHealth and the Chair of the American Cancer Society’s Cincinnati Real Men Wear Pink campaign. “We know that cancer cases have gone undetected and we know that as they are being detected today, they are more advanced and more difficult to treat. We are excited to have Fiona join our team of advocates reminding everyone in Cincinnati to schedule their cancer screenings – today – and remind those you love to do the same.
Cincy Shirts is offering the T-shirt for sale online, and a portion of all sales will be donated to The American Cancer Society. Shirts are available for purchase at https://cincyshirts.com/SaveTheMelons.
