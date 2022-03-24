VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding proposal

Toward the end of the performance Moeung stepped up on stage, joined the dancers — they too were in on the surprise proposal — and soon it was the principal who was flashing his moves to one of the couple’s favorite songs.

“I wanted to get engaged so asked her friends what (proposal) Lindsay wanted and they said she wanted to be around a lot of people, she wanted it to be a surprise and she wanted to be around family and friends,” Moeung said, who added “I had to involve my dance students.”

“We wanted to stage a fake show. So, I rented out the Fitton Center … and had some of the (students) re-do an encore of their (dance) solos and at the end we did a grand finale piece, which was the flash mob.”

And he and the teen dancers delivered a showstopper, said a happy and now engaged-to-be-married Cator a few days later.

Moeung’s solo dance ended with him inviting first Cator’s family and friends on stage, then as everyone circled the couple, he took a knee offering an engagement ring and his heart forever.

She tearfully said yes.

“When I figured out what was going on, my heart was pounding so fast,” she recalled.

“It was so cool how he did it and including his students … was really special.”

Also being further surprised by family and friends suddenly coming on to the stage to congratulate her quickly had Cator “ugly crying – that’s what I call it.”

“It was happy tears. I was so overwhelmed by happiness.”

Among the students in the faux audience was Butler Tech senior Avery Huff, who said Cator wasn’t the only one overwhelmed by the loving moment.

“It was so exciting. He (Moeung) told us months ago he was going to do this. I watched their rehearsals and it was so exciting to see it happen. I was so happy to be there for that special moment for him and support him,” said Huff.

The effort was worth it, said Moeung.

“It went very well and I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”