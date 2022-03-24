VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding proposal

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The rhythm of a loving heart proposing marriage can be enough to make someone dance — sometimes even an entire flash mob of area high school students.
Two former dancers — one now a principal of Butler Tech’s School of Arts high school student program and the other a classroom tutor at Fairfield High School — had been talking about getting engaged for months.
For Butler Tech Principal and Creative Director Kimheart Moeung that was his cue to step up and step out with a surprise, flash mob dance performance — and marriage proposal — for his girlfriend last weekend at Hamilton’s Fitton Center for Creative Arts.
Moeung enlisted his Butler Tech high school student dancers and then lured his girlfriend Lindsay Cator to the Fitton Center’s auditorium he had rented out, passing off the flash mob dance as a performance by the teens with her sitting front row center.
Unbeknownst to Cator — who until recently had a career as a professional dancer performing in America and internationally — Moeung had invited her family and friends — some from out of state and from overseas — to attend the fake performance and hide in the theater stage wings.
Toward the end of the performance Moeung stepped up on stage, joined the dancers — they too were in on the surprise proposal — and soon it was the principal who was flashing his moves to one of the couple’s favorite songs.
“I wanted to get engaged so asked her friends what (proposal) Lindsay wanted and they said she wanted to be around a lot of people, she wanted it to be a surprise and she wanted to be around family and friends,” Moeung said, who added “I had to involve my dance students.”
“We wanted to stage a fake show. So, I rented out the Fitton Center … and had some of the (students) re-do an encore of their (dance) solos and at the end we did a grand finale piece, which was the flash mob.”
And he and the teen dancers delivered a showstopper, said a happy and now engaged-to-be-married Cator a few days later.
Moeung’s solo dance ended with him inviting first Cator’s family and friends on stage, then as everyone circled the couple, he took a knee offering an engagement ring and his heart forever.
She tearfully said yes.
“When I figured out what was going on, my heart was pounding so fast,” she recalled.
“It was so cool how he did it and including his students … was really special.”
Also being further surprised by family and friends suddenly coming on to the stage to congratulate her quickly had Cator “ugly crying – that’s what I call it.”
“It was happy tears. I was so overwhelmed by happiness.”
Among the students in the faux audience was Butler Tech senior Avery Huff, who said Cator wasn’t the only one overwhelmed by the loving moment.
“It was so exciting. He (Moeung) told us months ago he was going to do this. I watched their rehearsals and it was so exciting to see it happen. I was so happy to be there for that special moment for him and support him,” said Huff.
The effort was worth it, said Moeung.
“It went very well and I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”
About the Author